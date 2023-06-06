Gambia: Govt Urges Senegal to Let Peace Reign

The Gambia Government notes with utmost concern, recent developments in the sister Republic of Senegal, home of "Terranga", renowned for its peacefulness and peacemaking.

Conscious of the shared deep-rooted history, The Gambia Government calls on our Senegalese brothers and sisters to give peace a chance and actively participate in the ongoing inclusive political dialogue. Religious, political and community leaders are encouraged to intensify their efforts in calming the worrisome situation and amicably resolving it.

Furthermore, we encourage His Excellency, President Macky Sall to intensify his ongoing efforts in finding a negotiated, peaceful and durable solution. Maintenance of peace and stability of the sub-region is paramount and the Republic of Senegal has been a champion of this common cause for decades.

Therefore, with Senegal's strong democratic institutions and proven track record as a respected negotiator and peace builder in the sub-region, President Adama Barrow and The Gambian people strongly believe that the Senegalese Government would peacefully resolve the current situation in the true Senegambia fashion of dialogue, mutual respect and reconciliation.

His Excellency President Barrow, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of The Gambia, expresses his heartfelt condolences for the lives lost and prays for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

Signed

Ebrima G. Sankareh