Kenya Closes Embassy in Kartoum Amid Increased Attacks on Diplomats

Nairobi — Kenya has closed its embassy in Sudan's Capital Khartoum following reports of increased attacks targeting diplomatic officials.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Singoei, announced on Sunday that while the embassy had initially remained open to facilitate the evacuation of Kenyan citizens the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) necessitated its closure.

Sing'oei expressed deep concern over the attacks on diplomats, describing them as disturbing and contributing to the decision to close the embassy.

"We continue to receive disturbing news of the targeting of diplomatic officials by armed groups in Khartoum, Sudan. Kenya Mission in Khartoum which had remained open to facilitate evacuation of any Kenyans still in the country is now closed," Sing'oei said.

Two days ago, President William Ruto expressed Kenya's commitment to engage warring parties in the Sudan conflict.

Speaking at State House Nairobi, the head of state indicated his willingness to offer any support towards a lasting solution.

For nearly seven weeks, fighting between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has gripped Khartoum and the western region of Darfur, despite repeated efforts to broker a humanitarian ceasefire.

The UN says 1.2 million people have been displaced within Sudan and more than 425,000 have fled abroad.

Some 25 million people -- more than half Sudan's population -- are now in need of aid and protection, according to the UN.