Sudan: Air Strikes On Sudan Campus Kills Congolese - Government

Khartoum — The Democratic Republic of Congo's government says 10 of its citizens died after their university campus was "bombarded" in air strikes in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, on Sunday.

The foreign affairs ministry said in a statement that it had "learned with deep dismay" the killing of its citizens at the International University of Africa.

Minister Christophe Lutundula said there were indications that the air strikes were "carried out by the regular army on an area occupied by civilian and unarmed populations, including foreign nationals, seriously wounded other compatriots".

The minister said the government was waiting for the Sudanese authorities to shed more light about the incident.

Khartoum has been at the centre of fighting between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since 15 April, with civilians caught in the crossfire.

DR Congo's government has called for a humanitarian corridor to enable it to evacuate its wounded citizens and others still stranded in Khartoum.