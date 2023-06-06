Sudan: Air Strikes On Sudan Campus Kills Congolese - Government

6 June 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Khartoum — The Democratic Republic of Congo's government says 10 of its citizens died after their university campus was "bombarded" in air strikes in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, on Sunday.

The foreign affairs ministry said in a statement that it had "learned with deep dismay" the killing of its citizens at the International University of Africa.

Minister Christophe Lutundula said there were indications that the air strikes were "carried out by the regular army on an area occupied by civilian and unarmed populations, including foreign nationals, seriously wounded other compatriots".

The minister said the government was waiting for the Sudanese authorities to shed more light about the incident.

Khartoum has been at the centre of fighting between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since 15 April, with civilians caught in the crossfire.

DR Congo's government has called for a humanitarian corridor to enable it to evacuate its wounded citizens and others still stranded in Khartoum.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.