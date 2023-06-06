Ghana: Vice President Bawumia Attends UK-Ghana Business Council Meeting in UK

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday left Ghana for the United Kingdom to attend the 8th UK-Ghana Business Council Meeting (KKGBC), as well as, the 3rd edition of the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit (GHIOS).

The Forum is organised by the Ghana High Commission in the UK, in partnership with the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC).

As co-Chair of the UKGBC, Dr Bawumia will lead a delegation of government officials and private sector players to discuss with their counterparts in the UK, issues of development cooperation between the two countries.

In a press statement issued on Monday, some key issues to be discussed at the meeting include the Kumasi International Airport, the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange Phase II, and the Tamele International Airport.

Vice President Bawumia, accompanied by some Ghanaian industry and business leaders, would showcase to their UK counterparts, why Ghana is the preferred investment destination for doing business in Africa, considering the country's business-friendly environment created by the government.

The Vice President is expected to return to Ghana on Sunday, 11th June, 2023.