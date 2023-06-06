Nigeria, Other OPEC Members Agree to Cut Oil Production

OPEC and its allies have agreed to cut global oil production by 1.393 million barrels per day.

Nigeria and other members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as the Non-OPEC members have agreed to cut production volumes to ensure global oil market stability.

The agreement was reached at the 35th Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting of OPEC held in Vienna, Austria on 4 June.

The Nigerian delegation was led by Gabriel Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, who was also confirmed OPEC Governor for Nigeria at the meeting in Vienna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that OPEC and its allies have agreed to cut global oil production by 1.393 million barrels per day, reducing Nigeria's oil production quota by 20.7 per cent.

Mr Aduda said Nigeria, Congo and Angola agreed that the highest production volumes of the last six months (November 2022 - April 2023) be used as the basis for the determination of their 2024 production quota.

"This is subject to a review in November at the second annual meeting of the JMMC.

"However, the current OPEC quota would be maintained till the end of 2023.

"This implies that Nigeria can ramp up its production up to its current quota of 1742 Thousand Barrels Per Day (KB/D) and subsequently be capped at 10 per cent less as its quota for 2024 subject to verification by independent secondary sources," he said.

OPEC extends oil production cut

Mr Aduda expressed confidence that the security intervention under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu would enable the restoration of Nigeria's production to the 1580KB/D crude oil only.

This, he said would be complemented by condensate of about 400KB/D ultimately upping Nigeria's crude oil and condensate production to about Two Million Barrels per day in 2024.