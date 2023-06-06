Nigeria: Subsidy Removal - Govt, Labour to Meet June 19 On Implementation Framework

He said that the meeting agreed on a seven-point resolution to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal on petrol on Nigerians.

The meeting between the federal government and the labour unions ended on Monday with a resolution to reconvene on 19 June to agree on the implementation framework of resolutions reached.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who led the government side, disclosed this at the end of a meeting between labour and government representatives at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that the meeting agreed on a seven-point resolution to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) on Nigerians.

"The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to establish a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

"The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to review World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose inclusion of low-income earners in the programme.

"The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to revive the CNG conversion programme earlier agreed with Labour centres in 2021 and work out detailed implementation and timing," Gbajabiamila said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that compressed natural gas (CNG) is a fuel gas mainly composed of methane, compressed to less than 1 per cent of the volume it occupies at standard atmospheric pressure.

It is the cleanest burning fuel operating today and brings about less vehicle maintenance and longer engine life.

Mr Gbajabiamila added that meeting also agreed to review issues hindering effective delivery in the education sector and propose solutions for implementation.

"The Labour centres and the Federal Government to review and establish the framework for completion of the rehabilitation of the nation's refineries.

"The Federal Government to provide a framework for the maintenance of roads and expansion of rail networks across the country.

"All other demands submitted by the TUC to the Federal Government will be assessed by the joint committee."

He stressed that the NLC agreed to suspend the notice of strike forthwith to enable further consultations as well as continue the ongoing engagements and secure closure on the resolutions.

The resolution was endorsed by the Presidents and Secretaries of the NLC and TUC, and Kachollom Daju, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour Employment.

The federal government had earlier obtained a court order restraining Labour from embarking on a nationwide industrial action on Wednesday.

