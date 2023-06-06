Nigeria: Obasa Re-Elected Lagos Assembly Speaker

6 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

Obasa was re-elected as speaker of the House for a third term.

Mudashiru Obasa has again been elected the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The lawmaker representing the Agege 1 Constituency was re-elected for the sixth term during the 18 March election having scored 17,214 votes to beat his closest rival, Raheem Alani of the Labour Party (LP) who had 3,933 votes.

Gboyega Akosile, the governor's chief press secretary, made this known on Tuesday via a tweet.

He said that the third time speaker was nominated by Temitope Adewale, a representative of the Ifako-Ijaiye 1 constituency.

His nomination comes shortly after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu proclaimed the Assembly for the commencement of legislative duties.

The state House of Assembly has a total of 40 members. The ruling APC has 38 members while the Labour Party has two members .

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.