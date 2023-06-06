Nigeria: Obasa Re-Elected Lagos Assembly Speaker

Obasa was re-elected as speaker of the House for a third term.

Mudashiru Obasa has again been elected the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The lawmaker representing the Agege 1 Constituency was re-elected for the sixth term during the 18 March election having scored 17,214 votes to beat his closest rival, Raheem Alani of the Labour Party (LP) who had 3,933 votes.

Gboyega Akosile, the governor's chief press secretary, made this known on Tuesday via a tweet.

He said that the third time speaker was nominated by Temitope Adewale, a representative of the Ifako-Ijaiye 1 constituency.

His nomination comes shortly after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu proclaimed the Assembly for the commencement of legislative duties.

The state House of Assembly has a total of 40 members. The ruling APC has 38 members while the Labour Party has two members .