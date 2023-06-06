Nigeria: Senate Approves Tinubu's Request to Appoint 20 Special Advisers

6 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

The Senate has approved the request of President Bola Tinubu to appoint 20 Special Advisers.

President Tinubu's request was read on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan

In his letter to the Senate, the President did not list who the 20 Special Advisers are.

But after the president's letter was read, the upper legislative chamber gave speedy approval of the request.

Commenting on the request, Lawan said it is of "utmost urgency" that the President has his team to work with.

"Because there is no name for special advisers we will just approve it from here. We feel that that this is something of utmost urgency," the senate president said.

The development came days after Tinubu announced the appointment of Femi Gbajabiamila, outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, as his Chief of Staff, and Senator George Akume, former Minister of Special Duties as his secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

