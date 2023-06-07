Nigeria: Owo Church Attack - We Are Still Nursing Pains - Akeredolu

"It's been one year since the massacre at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo. Forty-one persons were killed, while several others were injured. Workers of iniquity invaded our land and terminated the lives of our people. It was a black Sunday," he said.

The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has described the 5 June 2022 terror attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo as a wound that has refused to heal.

He said the devastating tragedy struck the state government and the people of the state very hard.

He spoke on Tuesday through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, as part of the events and memorial service to officially reopen the church to worshippers.

The governor said the state would never forget the tragedy in Owo Kingdom following the attack on innocent worshippers at the church.

"It's been one year since the massacre occurred at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo. Forty-one persons were killed, while several others were injured. Workers of iniquity invaded our land and terminated the lives of our people. It was a black Sunday," he said.

"One year after, we are still nursing our pain. The scars of the heavy blow dealt to us will always remind us of our losses and the pain we endured.

" The horrific attack was a dagger drawn into our hearts. It was the most dastardly act that could happen in any society.

"The Church of God was desecrated. A place of worship, considered safe, was turned into a slaughter slab. Our people were mindlessly killed by cowards and mass murderers. It was a tale of pain, sorrow, and fear. We are still grappling with the shock from the attack.

"So far, the Donation Management Committee on Owo Attack, led by the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, has reached out to the dependants of the victims and the injured. We have provided financial and medical assistance to the dependants and the injured.

"We understand that no amount of money can fill the void left by our loved ones. Our efforts are geared toward easing the burden created by the death of breadwinners in the families.

"We are constructing a fitting Memorial Park in honour of the deceased. The Memorial Park, situated opposite the Palace of Olowo of Owo, is part of our commitment to immortalise the victims of the attack.

Governor Akeredolu expressed appreciation to the people of Nigeria for standing up for Owo and Ondo State in general during the trying times.

"We note with deep gratitude the concerns and support of all Nigerians for Owo and the state. From the North to the South, Nigerians stood with us. Your support and solidarity were a comforting balm for us in the state. We thank you," the governor said.

"We thank all our security agencies. Your dedication and commitment led to the arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act. We are grateful to you for not letting our people die in vain. Thank you.

"We express our gratitude to all countries of the world. We use the United States as a point of contact to appreciate the international community for identifying with us and condemning the attacks.

"To everyone who made donations that were used to support the dependants of the victims and the injured, we are immensely grateful.

"Ondo State is a land of indomitable people. We are bold and brave. Nothing can deter us from the path we have chosen. Our determination to protect our land and people is unwavering. We will continue to rise above this challenge."

The Director of Social Communications of the Ondo Diocese of the church, Ikwu Augustine, said a week-long programme had been organised to mark the incident.

The programme, which began on Monday, he said, is in memory of those who lost their lives to the incident and in thanksgiving to God for those who escaped death during the massacre.

"The week features the opening of two memorial parks built by the Ondo State Government and Catholic Diocese of Ondo in honour of the deceased," Mr Ikwu said.

"There will be a Candlelight procession mass of the dedication of the church and consecration of the altar and a memorial mass to round off the events."

According to Mr Ikwu, visitation will be made to the families of the deceased and the disabled.

An interdenominational service was held on Monday morning to herald the events.

The dedication of the church will hold on Thursday, while the memorial mass would hold on Saturday, June 10.

The diocese had in April opened the church partially to allow worshippers to celebrate Easter.