Nigeria: NADECO to Tinubu - Don't Forget Our Struggle for Equity, Justice

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has formally congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he assumes office as the nation's 16th president.

The general secretary of NADECO, Ayo Opadokun, in a statement expressed the organisation's satisfaction with ascendancy of one of its prominent leaders to the presidency.

Opadokun highlighted the significant contributions made by the president in the arduous struggle for democracy and campaigned tirelessly on behalf of Nigerians to restore democratic principles in the country.

Opadokun took the opportunity to remind the president of the central demand that drove their collective and just struggle: the imperative need to return Nigeria to a Federal Constitutional Governance, the foundation upon which the nation's independence was secured.

Nigeria, Opadokun noted, continues to be a country rather than a cohesive nation due to the military's undemocratic intervention, which illegally suspended, abrogated, and replaced the negotiated independent constitution with a unitary constitution that remains in effect.

He noted that the 1979 and 1999 Constitutions were deceptively designed and preserved the grave damages inflicted upon Nigeria by successive military governments.

He said these damages have been responsible for Nigeria's stagnant progress, underdevelopment, and the unacceptable levels of poverty experienced by its citizens.

He said NADECO firmly believes that a return to the Independence/Republican Constitution will pave the way for a responsive and responsible government, facilitating the reconstruction of Nigeria.

He said the country has suffered at the hands of military dictators in uniform since January 15, 1966, and rectifying the political, legal, and structural aberrations imposed during this period will be an essential step towards progress.

Addressing the president directly, Opadokun acknowledged his shared experiences of suffering, deprivation, and persecution as fellow patriots who dared to speak the truth to power.

Opadokun commended the president's party for establishing the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai committee, which recommended the immediate fulfillment of the promise to return Nigeria to a Federal Constitutional Governance, as stated in their manifesto.

NADECO implored the president to uphold this promise, using his influence and commitment to lead the nation accordingly.

Speaking on behalf of the silent majority of Nigerians, NADECO urged the president to help Nigeria fulfill its manifest destiny of providing leadership to the black race.

It said Nigeria's role as a global diplomatic leader is essential, showcasing the importance of black civilization in the growth and advancement of humanity.

The organisation offered prayers for the president, wishing him robust health, empathy, and divine wisdom.

It also expressed hope that Tinubu's leadership would bring about unprecedented productivity and impact, swiftly improving the standard and quality of life for Nigerians who have long endured economic deprivation, neglect and poverty despite the country's abundant human and material resources.