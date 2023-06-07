Liberia: IDAD Launches Tax Justice Working Group

6 June 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Institute for Democratic Action and Development (IDAD), with funding support from ACTION-AID has launched the Tax Justice Working Group in Liberia.

The group is expected to embark on robust, transparent, thorough, and effective campaign awareness on tax justice by ensuring that various civil society institutions play pivotal roles in a bid to ensure that Liberians act in adherence to the tax law of Liberia.

This initiative is intended to build partnerships and share ideas, create tax justice awareness campaigns, develop policy advocacy plans on tax policy, reform and include citizens' participation, and foster collaboration among civil society organizations and the private sector to institute sustained policy advocacy in tax administration and reforms.

This event, which was launched on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Corina Hotel in Monrovia, brought together representatives from the Liberia Marketing Association, the Disabled Community, and Democratic, Anti-corruption, and Integrity Institutions in the country.

During the question-and-answer section of the program, the representatives from these institutions engaged the Lead Panelist, Atty. Stephen Lavalla on the outlook of tax administration in the country, the processes, procedures, challenges, and mechanisms needed to achieve tax success.

In his presentation, Atty. Lavalla underscored the need for Liberians to be tax-compliant and to always operate within the confines of Liberian Laws.

He mentioned that the growth and development of any nation are hugely tied to tax prudence and compliance.

The participants presented their views and concerns about tax policies and administration in the country. They submitted their various suggestions and recommendations about tax justice administration in Liberia and the mitigating strategies intended to remedy the bottlenecks associated with tax administration in the country.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.