Liberia: IDAD Launches Tax Justice Working Group

The Institute for Democratic Action and Development (IDAD), with funding support from ACTION-AID has launched the Tax Justice Working Group in Liberia.

The group is expected to embark on robust, transparent, thorough, and effective campaign awareness on tax justice by ensuring that various civil society institutions play pivotal roles in a bid to ensure that Liberians act in adherence to the tax law of Liberia.

This initiative is intended to build partnerships and share ideas, create tax justice awareness campaigns, develop policy advocacy plans on tax policy, reform and include citizens' participation, and foster collaboration among civil society organizations and the private sector to institute sustained policy advocacy in tax administration and reforms.

This event, which was launched on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Corina Hotel in Monrovia, brought together representatives from the Liberia Marketing Association, the Disabled Community, and Democratic, Anti-corruption, and Integrity Institutions in the country.

During the question-and-answer section of the program, the representatives from these institutions engaged the Lead Panelist, Atty. Stephen Lavalla on the outlook of tax administration in the country, the processes, procedures, challenges, and mechanisms needed to achieve tax success.

In his presentation, Atty. Lavalla underscored the need for Liberians to be tax-compliant and to always operate within the confines of Liberian Laws.

He mentioned that the growth and development of any nation are hugely tied to tax prudence and compliance.

The participants presented their views and concerns about tax policies and administration in the country. They submitted their various suggestions and recommendations about tax justice administration in Liberia and the mitigating strategies intended to remedy the bottlenecks associated with tax administration in the country.