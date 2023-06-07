Nigeria: NLC Accuses Industrial Court of Bias but Orders Affiliate Unions to Shelve Strike

The NLC said NEC in session resolved that there was a need to show the government that it was important to comply with laid down laws and court rulings.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the ruling of the National Industrial Court (NIC) and accused the court of favouring the federal government against the interest of the masses and workers in the country.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said this in a communique he jointly signed with Emmanuel Ugboaja, general secretary of the Congress at the end of an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

It said that the NEC meeting was called to discuss the outcome of the dialogue between the NLC and the federal government on the petroleum product price hike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NLC had on 3 June ordered a nationwide strike that was supposed to commence on 7 June over the hike in fuel prices.

It would also be recalled that the federal government had secured a court injunction restraining the NLC from proceeding with the proposed nationwide strike.

The NLC said NEC in session resolved that there was a need to show the government that it was important to comply with laid down laws and court rulings.

"Especially as it concerns obedience to the rulings of the courts and their brazen disregard to the 2023 Appropriation Act.

"To therefore support and accept the decision of the leadership of Congress to suspend the proposed strike action in compliance with the flawed rulings of the NIC.

"Also to allow negotiations to flow freely and enable final agreement during or after the 19th June, 2023, negotiation round with the federal government.

"To however register in strongest terms its disgust and disapproval with the ruling of the NIC for its continuous weaponisation of the instrument of Exparte injunction in favour of government.

"That is against the interests of Nigerian workers in defiance of the position of the Supreme Court on the use of this instrument," it said.

Congress further stated that all Affiliates and State Councils of Congress are hereby directed to suspend further action and mobilisation until the outcome of the final negotiations.

The communiqué commended all Affiliates and State Councils on their robust mobilisation towards a successful nationwide strike and to also remain vigilant in case there is a need to continue.

