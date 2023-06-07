Liberia: Buchanan Risks Isolation As St. John River Bridge Dismantling Gradually

St. John, G. Bassa — The St. John River Bridge, connecting Grand Bassa and Montserrado Counties, is on the verge of collapse, raising concerns among residents and authorities.

Over the weekend, residents of St. John City, reported on Friday evening, they observed a significant diameter gap on the bridge which caused panic among commuters on the bridge. Residents in the Hartford area further reported that on Saturday morning they heard an unusual sound coming from beneath the bridge.

While the Ministry of Public Works is yet to ascertain the exact reason why the bridge is gradually dismantling, the Minister of Public Works, Mme. Ruth Cooker Collins, said there are reasons to believe that the bearings holding up the pillars may have broken due to outlived lifespan.

While the Public Works Ministry could not say when the bridge is expected to be repaired, it has encouraged users of the bridge and residents of Grand Bassa County that the bridge is not yet a death trap and there is no cause for panic.

However, she says to prevent any catastrophe, her office would work along with the Ministry of Justice to have some load restrictions on the bridge.

"What we observed is that the bearing burst and of course, it is an emergency but that does not mean that we should close the bridge. We encourage smaller vehicles to ply and the Ministry of Justice would regulate heavy-duty vehicles. We are investigating the cause of the bearing bursting, but we believe it is because of the lifespan of the bearing; you know, it's an old bridge," the Minister said.

On Monday, FrontPageAfrica observed trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles lined up at the entrance of the bridge but would not be allowed to cross because of the imposed load restriction.

Passengers in small vehicles were also asked by the police to disembark and cross the bridge on foot while only the driver takes the vehicle across the bridge.

Minister Coker-Collins appealed to the citizens of Grand Bassa County, as well as the entire country, to remain calm. She reiterated that the Ministry perceives the bridge situation as an emergency and assured the public that the issue would be addressed promptly. However, due to the complexity of the repairs, the Minister estimated that it may take a few months to complete the necessary work.

The St. John River Bridge has long served as a vital economic link for the region, benefiting businesses and concession companies. Consequently, the current condition of the bridge may pose setbacks to these entities. Despite this, Minister Coker-Collins stressed the urgent nature of the situation and expressed confidence that it would be resolved within a couple of months.

The St. John River, one of Liberia's six main rivers, flows through Grand Bassa County. Originating from the Nimba Range in Guinea, the river stretches a total length of 282km. It was named after St. John by Portuguese navigators during the 15th century due to its discovery on his feast day.