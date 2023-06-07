Liberia: LFA President Holds Day-Long Engagement With Sports Journalists

Members of the Sports Writers Association of Liberia have successfully concluded a one-day extensive media engagement with Mustapha I. Raji, the President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA). The event took place at the new headquarters of the LFA in Congo Town. President Raji, a young and resourceful leader, impromptu addressed various key issues in the sector, including the recently concluded Congress, game sponsorship, support for the national teams, and the new headquarters project.

President Raji demonstrated enthusiasm and focus as he responded to a barrage of questions, concerns, inquiries, and recommendations presented by members of the Sports Writers Association of Liberia throughout the day-long interactive session. In his closing remarks, President Raji praised sports journalists for their valuable work, which he acknowledged has contributed to several improvements within the LFA. He specifically mentioned a journalist's report that highlighted an issue with the scoreboard, noting that it greatly aided in addressing the problem.

He further encouraged sports journalists to continue their commendable efforts, stating that their reports have the potential to expedite growth within the sector, regardless of whether the coverage is positive or negative. President Raji emphasized that he welcomes criticism and considers it a means to strengthen himself and address any problems highlighted in the critique.

Addressing the Executive Committee (EC) members of the Liberia Football Association, President Raji commended them for their dedication and contributions to the growth and development of football in Liberia. He mentioned that the EC members now meet less frequently in order to discuss sector-related matters. The decision to reduce the number of meetings was made to minimize the significant financial costs associated with more frequent gatherings. President Raji clarified that this decision was not made solely by the Executive Committee members, but rather in consultation with various stakeholders.

President Raji shared that if the EC members were to convene as frequently as before, it would result in an expenditure of approximately $5,000 to $6,000 USD, which would not be in the best interest of football development. These statements were made by President Mustapha Raji during a recent day-long engagement with sports journalists held at the LFA headquarters in Congo Town.