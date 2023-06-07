Liberia: Kouyateh Elected Liberia First Movement Servant in-Charge and Presidential Candidate

Monrovia — One of the newly certificated political parties in Liberia, Liberia First Movement has elected a renowned Liberian politician and activist, Sheikh Al Moustapha Kouyateh as Servant In-Charge and its presidential candidate ahead of the October 10, 2023 general and presidential elections.

"I am honored to accept my election as President and Servant In-Charge of the Liberia First Movement and subsequently as the Presidential Candidate on the ticket of the Liberia First Movement for the 2023 Presidential Election," Sheikh Kouyateh

In a Facebook post, Sheikh Al Moustapha Kouyateh expressed his gratitude to the members of the Liberia First Movement for entrusting him with the responsibility to lead the party to success. He assured members of his political party and his supporters that he will do everything in his power to live up to the expectations of the party and its members and to work tirelessly to promote the interests of Liberia and its people.

He added: "I am humbled by the trust you have placed in me, and I pledge to lead with integrity, transparency, and accountability. I will work closely with the party leadership and members to strengthen our organization, build our capacity, and promote our vision for a better Liberia,"

The vocal Liberian politician disclosed that he is excited about the opportunities and challenges ahead, and very confident that together, positive difference will be made in the lives of Liberians.

Mr. Kouyateh who is poised to name his Vice Standard bearer soon, urged Liberians to work together to build a stronger and more prosperous Liberia, where everyone will have the opportunity to succeed and thrive.

Meanwhile, on May 30, 2023, the Liberia First Movement was certificated by the National Elections Commission (NEC) as a qualified political party to feature candidates in national elections.

However, Liberia First Movement (LFM) Servant In-Charge is noted for advocacy for a better Liberia and Africa at large by reminding national leaders about the responsibilities to their citizens. On many occasions, he has called on the government of Liberia to put into place a mechanism to improve the livelihood of Liberians who trusted them to stair the affairs of the country for six years.

Early last year, the former Montserrado County Senatorial candidate frowned on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for renewing sanctions against Mali and Guinea; which according to him could have a devastating impact on the ordinary people in those countries.

Liberian business tycoon turned politician noted that the restrictions by ECOWAS including the closing of borders and imposing a trade embargo, as well as cutting off financial aid and freezing the countries' assets at the Central Bank of West African States could greatly affect these countries' economy thereby imposing hardship on the masses.