Liberia: EPA Celebrates 55th World Environment Day in Buchanan

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) celebrated World Environment Day on June 5th with a virtual event that highlighted the importance of environmental protection.

The event, which was attended by many, was held under the theme 'Solutions to Plastic Pollution.'

Hon. Randall M. Dobayou II, Deputy Executive Director of EPA, stated that the Agency is utilizing a top-down approach to mitigate plastic pollution in the environment.

Hon. Dobayou II emphasized EPA's efforts in collaborating with international partners to reduce plastic pollution.

During the event, the guest speaker, Hon. Vincent Willie, stressed the need for urgent action to address the environmental challenges facing Liberia, including plastic pollution and biodiversity loss.

Hon. Willie, who chairs the House Standing Committee on Environment Natural Resources Management, concluded by saying, "Beating Plastic Pollution is a Call to Action by the Citizens and the government."

The event featured speakers and representatives from partner organizations, such as UNDP, USAID, Swedish Embassy, Fauna & Flora International, and others.

However, the USAID Deputy Chief of Party for Conservation Works reaffirmed USAID's commitment to EPA and called on the government of Liberia to implement measures to combat plastic pollution.

World Environment Day is celebrated annually to raise awareness of environmental issues and promote actions to protect the environment. This year's theme, "Solutions To Plastic Pollution," focused on the important role of mitigating plastic pollution, preventing biodiversity loss, and improving human well-being.

The EPA's celebration of World Environment Day serves as a reminder of the continued need for environmental protection and the important role that individuals and organizations can play in safeguarding the planet.