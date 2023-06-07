Liberia: Cllr. Warner Clarifies Photo With Cllr. Gongloe - Says He Is Not a Politician

6 June 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — In response to increased public interest and queries regarding a widely circulated photo of him alongside presidential aspirant, Cllr. Tiawn S. Gongloe, Cllr. T. Negbalee Warner has clarified that he is neither a running mate to Cllr. Gongloe nor a member of Cllr. Gongloe's party.

Cllr. Warner explained that the photo was taken during an impromptu engagement Cllr. Gongloe had with him and other lawyers while entering the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf (EJS) Ministerial Complex to attend celebration of this year Law Day on May 5, 2023.

In addition to refuting speculations of being Cllr. Gongloe's running mate, Cllr. Warner has said that he is not a politician and/or seeking any elective office, nor involved with Cllr. Gongloe's campaign or the campaign of any of the parties or aspirants in the pending general elections. Instead, Cllr. Warner says he remains focused on his legal practice along with his advocacy for integrity, transparency and social justice.

