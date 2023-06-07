Liberia: NEC Detects Over 27,000 Double Registration, and 500 Suspected Underaged Children Discovered On Voter Roll

Monrovia — The Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah, has announced that the Commission will collaborate with the Ministry of Justice to take action against individuals involved in multiple registrations during Phases 1 and 2 of the 2023 Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise. She stated that the names of those involved have been removed from the voter registration list and will be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution.

Madam Lansanah made this announcement on Monday during an update on the recently concluded 2023 Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise conducted nationwide. The NEC chairperson, during a press conference following the data synchronization, deduplication, and adjudication process, presented provisional disaggregated figures at the county, electoral district, and registration center levels from the 2023 Biometric Voter Registration in all fifteen counties of Liberia.

According to Madam Lansanah, the process revealed that out of 2,498,904 registrants, a total of 2,471,183 individuals are considered active registrants. She explained, "After the registration exercises in Phases 1 and 2, the NEC initiated the deduplication process through the Biometric Central Management System. Out of the 2,498,904 registrants, a total of 2,471,183 are reported as active registrants. 27,192 registrants were flagged as duplicates across the 15 counties, while 529 registrants were flagged as suspected underage across the 15 counties."

The NEC boss added, "These records are currently under investigation through the adjudication process. All ineligible registrants will be removed, and if necessary, their names will be referred to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution."

Regarding the ongoing investigation of the 529 suspected underage registrants, Madam Lansanah emphasized the Commission's commitment to addressing the matter with caution, as registrants in this category may be minors and therefore entitled to a heightened degree of privacy under the law.

People with disabilities were also given special attention during the registration process. The Chairperson of NEC disclosed that over a thousand persons living with disabilities were able to register at various centers across the country. "A total of 12,399 persons with disabilities registered during the voter registration period in all 15 counties of Liberia," Madam Lansanah said.

Additionally, the Head of the Commission announced that her institution has successfully captured the data of 534,286 individuals through the online personal data entry platform. This online platform significantly reduced the time required to process a registrant at the registration center, according to the NEC boss.

"In a related development, the NEC would like to inform Liberians and all stakeholders that the Exhibition of the Provisional Registration Roll will commence on 12 June and conclude on 17 June 2023. During this period, all 2080 Registration Centers will function as Exhibition Centers and will be open simultaneously across the country from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily. The NEC encourages registrants to visit the Centers where they registered," she said.

The exhibition aims to provide registrants with an opportunity to review and confirm their registration details, request corrections if necessary, and object to the inclusion of any individuals on the Final Registration Roll (FRR).

"To ensure that only eligible voters are listed on the voters' roll, it is essential for the public to raise any concerns during the exhibition period," Madam Lansanah emphasized.

The 2023 Candidate Nomination Exercise

"Also, at the press conference, Madam Lassanah disclosed that the process for the nomination of candidates for the 10th of October 2023 General Elections is slated to commence on the 14th of June 2023 and will last until 5:00 PM on the 14th of July 2023 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

"Distinguished stakeholders, the NEC once again uses this opportunity to inform political parties, coalitions, alliances, and independent aspirants that, based on the electoral timeline, the nomination of candidates for the 10th of October 2023 General Elections, which is a critical element in the electoral process, will begin on the 14th of June 2023 and end at 5:00 PM on the 14th of July 2023 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex," she said.

Madam Lassanah added: "Nomination packages can be picked up at the nomination center at the S.K.D. Sports Complex, beginning on the 12th of June 2023 and throughout the nomination period."

The NEC boss further extends gratitude to all electoral stakeholders, including local, regional, and international partners, the Ministry of Justice, and the National Security Agencies, including the Liberia National Police and the Liberia Immigration Service, owners of properties used by the NEC.

She added: "The suppliers of the Biometric Kits and Software, Laxton, Neurotechnology, and 3D, all temporary and permanent staff of the National Elections Commission for their work and fervent participation and love for Liberia demonstrated throughout the conduct of the Biometric Voter Registration exercise."

Madam Lassanah added: "The Commission assures all Liberians and other electoral actors that the NEC will continue to work with all stakeholders and the public to ensure the successful conclusion of the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections."