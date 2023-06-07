Gambia: Speaker Urges Parliamentarians to Focus On National Building

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Fabakary Tombong Jatta, has urged lawmakers to now focus on nation building as the country has just emerged from the last phase of the electoral cycle, with the election of Chairpersons and Mayors of various Area and Municipal Councils. Hon. Jatta said this on Monday, 5th June 2023, while delivering his opening statement at the commencement of the Second Ordinary Session of the 2023 legislative year.

"On behalf of both sides of the parliament, and I congratulate all the elected members of the Councils in the last Ward and Council elections, which has brought an end to the electoral cycle of the year 2023. It is now time to put aside our political differences and focus on nation building for our people," he said.

He added that they have come from two-month local government electoral activities across the country, and commended the citizens for going through the process peacefully, which he said is a manifestation of the citizen's tolerance, respect for divergent opinion and peaceful co-existence within the country's democratic space as a people and nation. He used the occasion to recognise the tremendous efforts and commitment of lawmakers to duty and to the Clerk of the national assembly services for their continuous support and guidance throughout the process, and urged all to keep up the momentum up.

"Hon. Members, I convey to you my warm welcome as we turn up to this chamber to commence the second ordinary session of the national assembly in the 2023 legislative year, since the adjournment of the previous session of the assembly in March 2023," he said.

Giving an update to lawmakers, Hon. Jatta told the assembly that the following acts were passed during the last ordinary session and have been assented to by the President, namely; The Local Government (Amendment) Act Number 2 of 2023, passed on 23rd March 2023 and assented to by the President on 23rd April 2023; Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act number 3 of 2023, passed on the 27th March 2023 and assented to by the President on the 23rd of April 2023; Mutual Legal Assistance on Criminal Matters Act Number 4 of 2023, passed on the 28th March 2023 an assented to by the President on the 23rd of April 2023; and State Owned Enterprises Act number 5 of 2023, passed on the 30th March 2023 and assented to by the President on the 25th April 2023.