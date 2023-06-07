Gambia: Environment Alliance Calls for Reduction, Re-Cycling of Plastic Waste

The secretary General of the Gambia Environment Alliance, Muhammed Hydara, calls for the reduction, re-use and re-cycling of plastics, as well as the adoption of a circular economy approach that minimises waste and maximises resource efficiency. Mr. Hydara made this and other statements on Monday, 5th June, as the Gambia joined the world to commemorate World Environment Day, under the theme "Solutions to Plastic Pollution".

"This global call to action compels us to confront one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. Together, we must work tirelessly to find effective solutions that will safeguard our planet from the devastating impacts of plastic pollution," he said. Hydara added that plastic pollution has reached alarming levels, and pose significant threats to ecosystems, wildlife and human health.

"We must commit ourselves to reduce, reuse, and recycle plastics, adopting a circular economy approach that minimises waste and maximises resource efficiency," he said, noting that education and awareness play a vital role in driving change.

"We must educate our communities about the impacts of plastic pollution and promote sustainable alternatives. By empowering individuals with knowledge, we can inspire responsible consumption habits and foster a culture that values the preservation of our environment," he said.

He said Governments, businesses, civil society organisations and individuals must come together to develop innovative strategies and policies to combat plastic pollution, which includes promoting sustainable production practices, implementing effective waste management systems and investing in research and development of eco-friendly materials.

"On this World Environment Day commemoration, let us embrace the power of collective action. Each small step we take, whether it is reducing single-use plastics, supporting plastic-free initiatives, or participating in community clean-ups, contributes to the larger solution. Together, we can create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world," he said, adding that it is time for people to rethink their relationship with plastic and pave the way for a future where plastic pollution is no longer a threat.

"By joining forces, we can make a significant impact and leave a positive legacy for future generations," he noted.