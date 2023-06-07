Liberia: CPP Clinches Hopes On Silence Voters

... As Cllr. Brumskine express confident against the odds in October Poll

Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Vice Presidential Aspirant Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine said she is confident of a CPP victory in October placing her party's hope in the hands of silent majority voters.

The younger Cllr. Brumskine further explained that the poll will be decided by young voters between the ages of 18-35. She argued that this is the group she referred to as the silent majority because they are feeling the hardship and extreme suffering under the Weah-led Government.

Speaking when she appeared on Truth Breakfast show on Tuesday, June 6, the CPP Vice Standard bearer noted that these people (ages 18-35) are not speaking because they are the driving force behind the elections' results.

Cllr. Brumskine said Liberians are in dire need of urgent change that will impact their lives and livelihoods, and there is no better time than this to make that change.

She criticized both the CDC- led Administration and the former ruling Unity Party (UP) regimes plunging Liberians into a crisis of poverty, humiliation, and marginalization leaving them vulnerable with veins of anger not wanting to speak, and awaiting the desirous change, something Cllr. Brumskine said suited right within the CPP agenda for the people.

The CPP Vice-Standard Bearer said the pillar of the CPP Agenda speaks of policies of transformation, transforming the lives of ordinary people, impacting the lives of the younger generation, women empowerment, Job creation, and improving health and education sectors among others, which place the CPP above other competitors as the silence voters will decide, she said.

She described the Cummings- Brumskine Ticket as a formidable force. " I'm not a conventional Politician, but Mr. Cummings chose me, because he knows I have the vision to lead, and this is a unique partnership not about me, but for the market women, the Yanna boys, the children selling in the streets, the young people of Liberia, who are eager to improve their lives, the disadvantage youths, who are yearning for rehabilitation, and I can tell you for sure the magnitude and significance of this ticket.

"We are representing the women, children, the silent voters, - who are unable to speak. "We are representing the gaps between the rich and poor, this is why I'm of the conviction, we will win the election, with evidence of the silence voters," Cllr. Brumskine averred.

Cllr. Brumskine also used the occasion to beat criticisms that she is not suited to be the Vice- Running Mate to Mr. Cummings, in crucial election, "I'm not a Vice Running Mate, but a Vice Winning Mate," she said adding, "There's no better time than this time to impact the change the people need. This is not about Charlyne Brumskine; this is about the young people of Liberia, who yearn for a visionary leader. Let us stop the way we do things, and change the mentality," she said.

When quizzed what kind of Vice President she would be if the CPP is elected in October, Cllr. Brumskine said she will serve in partnership with Mr. Cummings, impacting lives, rather than just sitting like a raising car parked in the garage.

"Mr. Cummings and Myself will have a partnership in governance," She said, adding "I wouldn't be a Vice President just sitting and looking, Mr. Cummings, know my expertise, that is why he has selected me to represent my people, thought the decision was a difficult one, but I must be grateful for the opportunity to lead my people and that time is now," she added.