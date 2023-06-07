Gambia: Falcons Return to Winning Ways in Gambian Premier League

Falcons FC returned to winning ways during their week-26 fixture of the Gambia Premier League after suffering recent setbacks.

Falcons FC beat PSV Wellingara 2-0 during a game played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum.

Bai Sonko opened the scoring for the Blue Army in the 50th minute while Buba Camara doubled their lead in the 85th minute.

The victory maintains Falcons FC at the top of the league table standing with 49 points while PSV Wellingara maintain 16th position with 19 points after 26 games.

Elsewhere, Banjul United defeated Samger FC 2-1 during a game played at the King George 5 Mini Stadium in Banjul.

Musa Jarju and Sadiki Jawara's own-goal in the 1st and 13th minutes helped Banjul United secure the victory. Own-goal scorer Sidiki Jawara pulled one goal back for Samger FC which proved to be the consolation for the Academy Boys in the 69th minute.

The victory move Banjul United to 11th position with 31 points, while Samger FC occupy 8th position 36 points.

Marimoo Pakfood and Steve Biko played a barren goalless draw during a game played at the Live Your Dreams Sports Academy in Basori.

The result puts Marimoo Pakfood on 4th position with 38 points while Steve Biko sit 10th position with 34 points after 26 matches.