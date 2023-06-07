Gambia: Falcons Return to Winning Ways in Gambian Premier League

6 June 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Falcons FC returned to winning ways during their week-26 fixture of the Gambia Premier League after suffering recent setbacks.

Falcons FC beat PSV Wellingara 2-0 during a game played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum.

Bai Sonko opened the scoring for the Blue Army in the 50th minute while Buba Camara doubled their lead in the 85th minute.

The victory maintains Falcons FC at the top of the league table standing with 49 points while PSV Wellingara maintain 16th position with 19 points after 26 games.

Elsewhere, Banjul United defeated Samger FC 2-1 during a game played at the King George 5 Mini Stadium in Banjul.

Musa Jarju and Sadiki Jawara's own-goal in the 1st and 13th minutes helped Banjul United secure the victory. Own-goal scorer Sidiki Jawara pulled one goal back for Samger FC which proved to be the consolation for the Academy Boys in the 69th minute.

The victory move Banjul United to 11th position with 31 points, while Samger FC occupy 8th position 36 points.

Marimoo Pakfood and Steve Biko played a barren goalless draw during a game played at the Live Your Dreams Sports Academy in Basori.

The result puts Marimoo Pakfood on 4th position with 38 points while Steve Biko sit 10th position with 34 points after 26 matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.