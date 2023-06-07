South Sudan/Gambia: Gambia Releases Squad Ahead of South Sudan AFCON Qualifier Game

6 June 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The head coach of the Gambia Senior National Team, Tom Saintfiet, yesterday released his 23-man squad ahead of the return fixture for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away to South Sudan next week.

The match day five, which is the return leg home fixture for South Sudan, will be played at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt because the Juba National Stadium has failed to meet the CAF requirements to host international matches.

The encounter will be played on Wednesday 14 June 2023 at 1:30pm (16:00 local time in Egypt.)

According to the Gambia Football Federation (GFF), its technical staff and players will regroup on 8th June to officially start its camp.

"The Belgian confirmed that several players are unavailable for this encounter due to different reasons. They include Noah Sonko, Saidy Janko, Yusupha Njie, Ebrima Darboe, Alasana Manneh, Steve Trawally and Abdoulie Sanyang."

The Football House further stated that Ali Sowe was a late withdrawal as he is to undergo a scheduled surgery.

However, there are maiden call-ups for Jacob Mendy of Wrexham AFC and Swindon Town's Saidou Khan.

The 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Baboucarr Gaye, Modou Jobe and Lamin Sarr

Defenders: Omar Colley, James Gomez, Muhammed Sanneh, Dawda Ngum, Buba Sanneh, Ibou Touray and Jacob Mendy.

Midfielders: Hamza Barry, Sainey Njie, Ablie Jallow, Ebou Adams, Sulayman Marreh, Jesper Ceesay, Saidou Khan and Yankuba Minteh.

Forwards: Musa Barrow, Alieu Fadera, Ebrima Colley, Assan Ceesay and Muhammed Badamosi respectively.

