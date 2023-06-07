Gambia: DHL Express Launches Fish Commerce to Europe, U.S.

DHL Express, one of the leading cost effective, easy and reliable transportation services worldwide, has launched a new service dubbed- fish commerce (dry fish shipment) to Europe and American markets.

The objective of this new service is to help facilitate easy transportation of goods and services across the globe in a timely and reliable manner.

At the launch of this new service, Saihou Drammeh, DHL International Gambia Limited Country manager, disclosed that since he assumed office in 2021 as DHL Country Manager, he has been working very hard to expand the company business strategy in the country.

He disclosed that part of his duties as country Manager is to ensure that he raises revenue for the company, as well as mitigate cost for the company as at the end of the day, the company has to be profitable.

"As I speak to you, we launched a new product for the company called fish commerce which is very essential for the Gambian populace. We all know DHL Express is a highly reputable institution, known for its reliability and effectiveness in timely delivery of goods and services to its esteemed customers, globally. DHL quality service is second to none and is cost effective."

Fish commerce, he added, comprises dry fish and dry oysters shipping to other parts of the world, noting that any person who wants to ship dry fish or dry oyster, DHL is here to support them at all cost in ensuring easy transportation of their goods to reach the final destination of friends and families.

"At DHL, we are global market enabler, we facilitate marketing for business to business and equally connect business for easy market, that lead DHL to serve as a facilitator for enterprises. "

Drammeh assured Gambians that DHL, operating in The Gambia for the past three decades in an effective and reliable manner in ensuring timely delivery of goods and services to it esteemed customers.

The launch of this service, he added, is a manifestation of quality services that DHL continues to provide to its growing customers across the globe.

He assured that DHL as unique service provider in terms of shipments would continue to deliver as expected, further highlighting the importance of facilitating fish commerce to the European and America market.

"Therefore, I urge Gambians to patronize DHL Company as the company is here to facilitate and support business companies across the globe."

For her part, Olimatou Dorrel Faal, head of Sales DHL, expressed delight to talk about DHL's newly launched service and the benefits to customers.

"We know very well how Gambians would under normal circumstance send dry fish to their families in America and United Kingdom. So, DHL is here to complement and make life easy for facilitation of such shipment across the world."

She spoke of the company's resolve to continue supporting Gambians to be able to realize easy access of transportation for business operators.

"We believe that as far as transportation is concerned, DHL is one of the leading and reliable companies that Gambians need to patronize. We should be part and parcel of that to ensure that we provide easy transportation for the commodities to the get their families and friends in Europe."

Going forward, she assured that DHL is here to ensure customers' satisfaction, by making sure that all what is required to deliver their goods and services is observed in a professional manner.

DHL Express, she added, would help in packaging of any goods in ensuring that commodities reached its final destination in America and UK.