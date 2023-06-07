Senegal: 500 Protesters Arrested in Senegal

6 June 2023
The Point (Banjul)

Police Commissioner Ibrahim Diop of Senegal has given a breakdown of the three days protest in which 500 people were arrested including teenagers, foreigners with sophisticated weapons, arms and ammunitions, cutlasses and dangerous materials.

At least 357 were wounded with 78 classified serious and 16 deaths. It has also been reported that the banks have been temporarily closed.

Protesters were smashing and burning cars and public buses.

They were looting goods, attacking banks, supermarkets and shops, burning properties.

Universities and schools vandalised and are closed until further notice.

The public transport bus Dakar Dem Dik lost 357million CFA damages amounting to D37.5M and total lost to Senegalese government in a 3-day riot, costing over 1.2 billion CFA.

Among the detainees include bandits and thieves since the beginning of the incident.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.