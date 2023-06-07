Gambia: LGSC Chair Declares Increment of Councillors' Allowances Illegal

The chairperson of the Local Government Service Commission has said that the unilateral increment of the allowances of councillors without the approval of the Minister of Local Government and Lands is illegal.

Mr Momodou Jallow made the statement in his testimony before the Local Government Commission of Inquiry at Senegambia, which has been setup to holistically and fairly probe the administrative and financial operations of councils, with the objective of improving governance and management of grassroots affairs in line with best practises.

His appearance yesterday marks his second consecutive time as a witness before the Commission, where he first appeared on Thursday.

Mr Jallow recommenced his testimony before the Commission as he acknowledged that councillors are not permanent staff of the councils, adding that they are only paid allowances and not salaries.

Lead Counsel Yakarr Cox referred the witness to Folio 59 of Exhibit LGC/DG 002, saying: "This is the resolution passed by the Basse Area Council, September 2022, for salary increment. The council approved a 30% salary increment, and the salary increment is said to affect both the staff and policymakers.

The witness answered in the affirmative when he was asked whether policymakers mean councillors.

The counsel further asked: "From your recollection of what is contained in the Local Government Act, the councillors' remuneration is set by the minister.

The witness, Mr Jallow, agreed with the counsel, adding that councillors cannot unilaterally increase their allowances.

"No, they cannot. I think that is why they wrote to the Ministry. The last page [of exhibit LGC/DG 002] is from Basse Area Council to the permanent secretary."

The witness read the said last page, citing: "Resolution of the General Council. Find attached the resolution of the General Council today, Wednesday, September 7, 2020. The management of Basse Area Council counts on your usual support and encouragement."

He continued his testimony, saying that the letter falls short of what was expected. "At least, they should have requested for approval of the honourable minister for that of councillors. For that of the staff, normally it is under government. When the government increases, it increases."

"So you would agree that unless the minister, in accordance with the act, says that these are the allowances for the councillors, they cannot increase it by themselves," counsel asked.

The witness agreed, adding that they can only write to recommend. "But in the absence of the approval. It is something illegal," he re-emphasised.