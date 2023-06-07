Nigeria: Buhari's Ex-Aide, Ahmad Replies Reps, Says Nigeria Air Not Fraud

7 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former President Muhammadu Buhari's Special Assistant on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad has insisted that the Nigeria Air is not a fraud.

Ahmad made this known via his Twitter page on Tuesday, saying the Aviation Ministry has signed most of the necessary documents regarding Nigeria Air.

He noted that most of the operational certificates and offices have been issued and opened.

"NigeriaAir is not a fraud, the Aviation Ministry has made significant progress towards its realization.

"Branding unveiled, partnerships and agreements signed, most of the operational certificates issued, and operational offices opened. NigeriaAir will fly to make Nigeria proud."

Recall that the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation described Nigeria Air as a fraud.

The committee had charged the Federal Government to suspend its establishment.

