Senegal: Gambia Govt Urged to Facilitate Dialogue in Ongoing Political Crisis in Senegal

Following the recent disturbing political crisis unfolding in Senegal, Muhammad Hydara, representative of Amnesty International in The Gambia, has called on the government of The Gambia to urgently intervene and mediate with a view to bringing an end to the ongoing political crisis in Senegal.

The current political crisis in Senegal, according to Hydara, has reached a critical stage, posing a grave threat to peace and stability in Senegal, particularly in the capital, Dakar.

"We urge the government of The Gambia to fulfil its responsibility and intervene promptly. The Gambia's intervention is crucial to prevent further bloodshed and protect the lives of our Senegalese neighbours." Hydara noted.

He recalled that in 2016, during The Gambia's political impasse, the government of Senegal stepped in to avert a violent outcome.

"Now, it is time for The Gambia to return the favour and extend its hand to the people of Senegal. Lives are at stake and it is our duty to act swiftly and decisively."

Hydara reminded that "by utilizing our influence and resources, The Gambia can help facilitate dialogue and mediation between the conflicting parties in Senegal. This intervention can bring the much-needed stability, prevent loss of life and pave the way for a peaceful resolution."

He pointed out that Senegalese people are counting on The Gambia's support in this critical moment.

"Let us uphold the spirit of regional cooperation and solidarity, as we have done before, to safeguard the well-being of our fellow citizens. The time for action is now. Stand with Senegal, intervene to save lives, and foster peace in our shared region." he concluded.