Nigeria: 108 Stranded Nigerian Repatriated From Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency NEMA has received a batch of 108 stranded Nigerians from Tripoli, Libya.

The Returnees who were assisted back to the country through a special intervention of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) arrived aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG touched down at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja.

Among the returnees are 46 adults female, 2 female children and 1 female infant were brought back.

In addition to this, 52 male adults, 4 male children and 4 infant males were also among the Returnees.

Receiving the Voluntary Assisted Returnees back in the country, the Director General of the Agency, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed who was represented by the Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye emphasised the new administration's determination to tackle the challenges facing the country and carry out all measures that would turn around the national economy for positive development.

Alhaji Habib-Ahmed also stated that the President is sending his promise that his administration will not leave the youths behind as a factor in the governance of the nation to incorporate their energy and technological skills which are the major impetus in aiding any progressive society in the world.

"The President would evolve a policy that youths and women will actively participate in the implementation of all policy".

Explaining further, Habib-Ahmed said "The youths will be the driving force of all decisions in the present administration because of the importance that the leadership of this nation has placed on tapping the potential abound in the largest segment of the population" the Director General enthused while welcoming the Returnees back in the Country."

He urged the Returnees to use the opportunity of their return to the country to be ambassadors of good tidings to other youths still planning to travel outside.

The green pastures are here, let us tend the pastures to maturity so that benefits can be everlasting.

Other agencies that were on ground to receive the Returnees upon arrival are, National Commission for Refugees, Migration and Internally Displaced Persons, the Federal Ministry of Health, Port Health, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria and the Nigeria Police