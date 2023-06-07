Gambia: Public Service Minister Assures of Motivated Civil Service

The minister of Public Service, Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination and Delivery, has assured of a well-motivated Gambia civil service if resources are available.

Baboucarr Bouy disclosed this on Friday during an exclusive interview with this reporter at his office in Banjul where he also dilated on issues within his portfolio.

Public Servants, he explained, will be motivated not only in the area of salaries but in the areas of training and working environment among others.

On the issues of motivating civil servants, Minister Bouy said the approved 30% salary increment for civil servants last year was far below the expectation of civil servants.

According to him, his ministry will continue to engage the authorities concerned on the issue in order to have well motivated civil service.

It would be recalled that President Adama Barrow on 13th October 2022 appointed Baboucarr Bouy as minister of Public Service, Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination and Delivery, effective 1st November 2022.

Honourable Bouy succeeded Honourable Baboucarr Ousmaila Joof who is now the minister responsible for the portfolio of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment.