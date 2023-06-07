Gambia: Busumbala Sonjonding Stun Sifoe Utd to Reach WCE 3rd Tier Final

Busumbala Sonjonding on Sunday dazed Sifoe United 1-0 in their semi-final match played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium to reach the final of the 2023 West Coast Regional Third Division League.

The winner for the 2023 West Coast Regional Third Division League final will progress to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Third Division League triangular qualifiers.