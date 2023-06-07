Gambia: Busumbala Sonjonding Stun Sifoe Utd to Reach WCE 3rd Tier Final

6 June 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Busumbala Sonjonding on Sunday dazed Sifoe United 1-0 in their semi-final match played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium to reach the final of the 2023 West Coast Regional Third Division League.

The Busumbala based-club scored one goal in the match without Sifoe United reacting to advance to the final of the annual West Coast Regional Third Division League.

Busumbala Sonjonding will now face Tujereng United in the final of the 2023 West Coast Regional Third Division League after beating Sifoe United in their semi-final match.

The winner for the 2023 West Coast Regional Third Division League final will progress to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Third Division League triangular qualifiers.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.