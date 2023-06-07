Gambia: NAMSs Ratify ICDO Constitution

National Assembly Members (NAMs) have ratified the Constitution of the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO) which was tabled by Vice President Muhammad B.S. Jallow at the Assembly.

The organization has an annual subscription of 21,000 Swiss Francs which is equivalent to over 1 million Gambian Dalasis.

Moving the motion on Monday, the Vice President said: "The ICDO is an inter-governmental entity with a mandate to contribute to a state's development by providing protection and assistance of its population and safeguarding properties and environment.

"The ICDO support member states, national civil defence, and disaster management institutions, emergency services among others in their effort to prepare and respond to natural and man-made disasters."

He highlighted that the organisation had been in existence for over 90 years and had broadened its scope from the protection of civilians and historical monuments to the protection of people, property and the environment against natural and man-made disasters.

In the face of climate change characterised by seasonal malfunctions with surprise effects on community planning," he said: "The ICDO has developed forecasting mechanisms based on information technology to reduce the vulnerability to people exposed to disasters."

He further stated that the ICDO had developed a permanent monitoring tool, with branches in certain countries which would provide states with information on the situation regarding risk of disasters and related training.

In his submission, Hon. Member for Wulli East, Suwaibou Touray, gave his blessings to the motion and made reference to countries the ICDO had helped when they were in need.

"Looking from the recent earthquake in Turkey, Azerbaijan among others the organization has contributed immensely to rebuilding of these countries; therefore, the country being part of the ICDO will contribute to national development," he said.

For his part, Kombo South Hon Member Kebba K. Barrow said the country was prone to man-made disaster due to "negligence" in adhering to precautions.

"Thus, The Gambia is long overdue in joining this organization," he said, urging collaboration of the National Disaster Management with the organization to ensure efficient partnership if the country should become a member.