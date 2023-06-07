Gambia: Deputies Ratify Gambia, Turkey Military Training Agreement

Legislators of the National Assembly on Monday 5th June 2023 ratified a military training agreement between the government of the Republic of The Gambia and the government of Republic of Turkey on military ties.

Tabling the motion before deputies, Sering Modou Njie, the minister of Defence described the agreement as key in enhancing and broadening the military knowledge, capacity building and efficiency of members of The Gambia Armed Forces.

He revealed that the government of Turkey under the agreement has offered to undertake the responsibility to support The Gambia in the fields of military training and other capacity building for members of The Gambia Armed Forces to be conducted at Turkish Military Institutions.

"The agreement will give The Gambia the opportunity to redirect the funds meant for training course and payment of allowances to Gambian military students in Turkey to finance other aspects of training for the Armed Forces to maximise our objectives in terms of training, the minister said. "The agreement will also facilitate skills development and enhance professionalism in the armed forces and promote efficiency."

He announced that between the end of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, 500 Gambian armed forces military personnel were provided with advanced military training, general peacekeeping and military operations by the Republic of Turkey including transportation on special military aircraft alongside payment of subsistence allowances with an estimated cost of about US$3.5 million.

"The president and commander in chief of the Gambia Armed Forces has given approval of the ratification of the agreement. The agreement on military training cooperation is marked improvement and other agreements The Gambia has with Turkey."

The National Assembly Member (NAM) for Foni Jarrol Constituency, Kebba T. Sanneh, said that the training would help the country's armed forces to take over the security system, get rid of ECOMIG soldiers and better the work life of Gambian security men and women.

The minority leader and member for Brikama North Constituency, Alagie S. Darboe, said it would help the military personnel to bag their masters and degrees which will improve capacity of the armed forces.

The Hon member for Tallinding Kunjang Musa Badjie applauded the initiative and said the agreement would boost the country's security services.