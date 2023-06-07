Nigeria: Cashless Policy - CBN Takes E-Naira to Kano Varsity for Payment of Tuition, Others

In its bid to raise awareness and invite more subscribers to the E-Naira policy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Kano has taken its mobilization to the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUST), Wudil, Kano State.

Delivering an address at the office of the Vice Chancellor, Alhaji Musa Tukur Yakasai, on Tuesday, the Kano Branch Controller of the CBN, Umar Ibrahim Biu called on the university community to adopt the new E-wallet system in its payments of tuition, salaries and other transactions.

He explained the need for the university community to migrate to the cashless system for financial security and efficiency using the E-Naira initiative.

"The E-Naira is a trend blazer now, is something that has come to stay and we are trying to make sure that everybody is brought onboard. That is why we are doing this intervention.

"We have done it with so many merchants, we've gone into markets, we've gone into so many places, now we are coming into the institutions.

"We've been to the University of Nsuka, the University of Jos and now we are here in Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology to also sell the idea of E-Naira wallet to both the students and staff of the institution and the institution.

"Our target is where the students can use the facility to pay their tuition fees and other payments through the E-Naira wallet.

"This will help the students a lot, it's the safest way of handling your funds. Nobody will still it, it will eradicate corruption. One does not need to carry a huge amount of cash. There's financial inclusion, they get included in the financial statement. Is part of the financial literacy campaign.

"The Vice Chancellor wholeheartedly accepted it. With E-Naira they can get up to 5 percent revert on every payment they make. Their money doesn't go like that they save something out of it. There are a lot of other incentives they can enjoy" the CBN Controller stated.

In his response, the Vice Chancellor who spoke on behalf of the university gave the assurance that the institution will key into the E-Naira initiative.

"We appreciate the idea of the CBN coming to launch the E-Naira initiative in this institution.

"This is a University of Science and Technology where our students are E-confined already. They are doing a lot of things, some of the academic activities are via E-platforms. So is very easy for students to adopt this E-era.

"Some of the questions people ask are cleared by the bank. Especially the fear of loosing money to hackers and other things like that.

"We now understand the E-Naira and are now convinced and we will call on our students and other stakeholders to key into this initiative. It makes it easier for everyone to operate without having to move with a lot of cash" the Vice Chancellor stated.