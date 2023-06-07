Gambia: Kanifing East, B4U Kiang Win in GFF 2nd Tier

Kanifing East and B4U Kiang West recorded wins during their week-28 of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League played on Sunday.

Kanifing East defeated Jarra West 2-1 during a game played at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

The Jarrankers took the lead in the 10th minute before Kanifing East came from behind to take the maximum points through Masamba Saine's brace in the 18th and 72nd minutes.

The triumph puts Kanifing East at 6th position with 43 points while Jarra West dropped to 15th position with 27 points after 28 matches.

B4U Kiang West beat Bombada FC 2-1 at the Soma Mini Stadium.

Musa Drammeh opened the scoring for B4U Kiang West in the 8the minute before Dawda Camara doubled their lead in the 19th minute. Sang Pierre Gomez scored the Bombada's consolation goal in the 34th minute.

The result maintains B4U Kiang West at 16th position with 24 points while Bombada FC dropped to 8th position with 41 points after 28 matches.