Gambia: Kanifing East, B4U Kiang Win in GFF 2nd Tier

6 June 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Kanifing East and B4U Kiang West recorded wins during their week-28 of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League played on Sunday.

Kanifing East defeated Jarra West 2-1 during a game played at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

The Jarrankers took the lead in the 10th minute before Kanifing East came from behind to take the maximum points through Masamba Saine's brace in the 18th and 72nd minutes.

The triumph puts Kanifing East at 6th position with 43 points while Jarra West dropped to 15th position with 27 points after 28 matches.

B4U Kiang West beat Bombada FC 2-1 at the Soma Mini Stadium.

Musa Drammeh opened the scoring for B4U Kiang West in the 8the minute before Dawda Camara doubled their lead in the 19th minute. Sang Pierre Gomez scored the Bombada's consolation goal in the 34th minute.

The result maintains B4U Kiang West at 16th position with 24 points while Bombada FC dropped to 8th position with 41 points after 28 matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.