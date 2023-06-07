Nigeria: Governor Otti's Wife Promises to Rehabilitate Rescued Pregnant Teenagers

"I am disappointed and heartbroken to see these girls in this condition," Mrs Otti says.

Priscilla Otti, the wife of the Governor of Abia State, has promised to rehabilitate the 21 pregnant teenagers rescued from a baby factory.

Mrs Otti made this known on Tuesday while addressing reporters after visiting the rescued pregnant teenagers at the Madonna College of Health Technology, Umuahia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officers of the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army had raided a baby factory at Umunkpeyi Nvosi in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area allegedly operated by a resident of the area.

NAN also reports that the troops on arrival at the facility rescued the 21 pregnant teenagers and two babies.

According to Mrs Otti, the situation on the ground is worrisome and calls for swift action.

She added that she would ensure that the appropriate actions were taken to provide interventions that would make it easy for the young women to be reintegrated into society.

"It is quite distressing to know that this kind of operation still exists in Abia state.

"It is a complex problem, but ultimately the young girls are taken advantage of and lured with promises of being financially rewarded after they give birth to the babies.

"I am disappointed and heartbroken to see these girls in this condition.

"I have come to see things for myself and appropriate actions will be taken to ensure that the girls are taken care of until after delivery, subsequently to improve their lives," Mrs Otti said.

She said she would partner with faith-based organisations to facilitate her campaign against baby factories and teenage pregnancy.

Earlier, Christian Anokwuru, a reverend father and the Provost of the Madonna College of Health Technology, said that the young women were being taken care of in the maternity section of the institution on a temporary basis.

Mr Anokwuru expressed delight over the visit of the wife of the governor, adding that it would provide an opportunity for a better approach to addressing the situation.

"One of the girls has given birth to a baby and we have two more who are to be delivered of their babies.

"From the government directives, all of them are going to be scanned and the preliminary investigation will be carried out from there and the doctors have started.

"Unfortunately, one of the girls is HIV positive and we have commenced taking adequate care of the mother and the unborn baby," he said.

