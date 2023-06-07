Ghana: Major Mahama Murder Case - 3 Accused Decline to Give Evidence

Three out of the 14 persons standing trial at the Accra High Court for alleged conspiracy to commit crime, abetment and murder of the late Major Adams Mahama, officer of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) waived their rights to give evidence.

They are Kofi Nyame, Bismark Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

The accused are being tried together with William Baah, the Assembly Member of Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region and nine others.

Their counsel, Mr Anim Addo, told the court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, a Supreme Court judge sitting with additional responsibility at the High Court, that his clients would not mount the witness box as they relinquished their rights to give evidence.

Consequently, the case was adjourned to June 26 to ensure the parties receive record of proceedings.

The other accused are Bernard Asamoah, alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame a.k.a Abortion, Charles Kwaning a.k.a Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

The rest are John Bosie, Akwasi Asante, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

They are pleaded not guilty and still in prison custody.

The late Major Mahama was allegedly killed by some accused during a morning health walk, in 2017.

Following his death, 53 people were arrested out of who 14 were screened to stand trial.

The accused pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit crime and murder.

The trial was put on hold in 2020, because Justice Owusu, was a panel member of the 2020 Election petition, at the Supreme Court.

The late Major Mahama was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi, and on May 29, 2017, some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.