Ghana: Accra East ECG Disconnects Residents, Institutions Over Gh¢493,679 Unpaid Bills

6 June 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Accra East Revenue mobilisation team of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has disconnected some residents and institutions over unpaid bills totalling GH¢493,679.00.

They are the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly which owed GH¢362,161.00; two subsidiaries of the A&C Mall with a bill of GH¢97.712.00.

The team on Thursday first visited the residence of a former deputy minister, Mr Robert Ahomka-Lindsey, led by a Board Member of the ECG, Mr Francis Awua-Kyeremanten, to demand payment of his bills totalling GH¢33,806 but was denied entry to the premises hence the disconnection from the service pole in front of the house.

The team further gave a one-week ultimatum to the Madina Polyclinic and the Madina Health Centre to settle their debts of GH¢152,165 and GH¢65,000 respectively to avoid disconnection.

Speaking after the exercise, Mr Awua-Kyeremanten stated that the ECG needed to boost its revenue collection to be able to pay for its operational cost and the power producers hence the nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise to recoup millions of cedis in unpaid bills from customers.

He further emphasised the need for Ghanaians to prioritise the payment of electricity bills saying that "we would no longer tolerate accumulated debts, all our customers must stay current on their bills and we will ensure that no customer owes us going forward."

He therefore urged all ECG customers to endeavour to pay their bills promptly as ECG will continue to pursue recalcitrant customers to demand payment of bills.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.