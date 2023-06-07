Ghana: Accra East ECG Disconnects Residents, Institutions Over Gh¢493,679 Unpaid Bills

The Accra East Revenue mobilisation team of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has disconnected some residents and institutions over unpaid bills totalling GH¢493,679.00.

They are the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly which owed GH¢362,161.00; two subsidiaries of the A&C Mall with a bill of GH¢97.712.00.

The team on Thursday first visited the residence of a former deputy minister, Mr Robert Ahomka-Lindsey, led by a Board Member of the ECG, Mr Francis Awua-Kyeremanten, to demand payment of his bills totalling GH¢33,806 but was denied entry to the premises hence the disconnection from the service pole in front of the house.

The team further gave a one-week ultimatum to the Madina Polyclinic and the Madina Health Centre to settle their debts of GH¢152,165 and GH¢65,000 respectively to avoid disconnection.

Speaking after the exercise, Mr Awua-Kyeremanten stated that the ECG needed to boost its revenue collection to be able to pay for its operational cost and the power producers hence the nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise to recoup millions of cedis in unpaid bills from customers.

He further emphasised the need for Ghanaians to prioritise the payment of electricity bills saying that "we would no longer tolerate accumulated debts, all our customers must stay current on their bills and we will ensure that no customer owes us going forward."

He therefore urged all ECG customers to endeavour to pay their bills promptly as ECG will continue to pursue recalcitrant customers to demand payment of bills.