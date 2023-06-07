Ghana: Ernest Anim Sworn-in As MP of Kumawu

Mr Ernest Yaw Anim has been sworn-in as Member of Parliament for the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region following his victory in the by-election in the area on May 23.

Mr Anim won the by-election, the first of the Eighth Parliament, by polling 15,264 to beat his closest contender, Kwasi Amankwah of the opposition National Democratic Congress, who got 3,723 votes in the four-man race.

The poll was necessitated by the death of Philip Basoah, the then MP for the area, pursuant to constitutional provisions.

At the commencement of sitting of the meeting in Parliament, Accra, yesterday, Mr Anim, led by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, took the oaths of allegiance and office to join the legislature.

Dressed in a dark blue suit and a white shirt and black tie to match, a cheerful Mr Anim swore to "bear true faith and allegiance to Ghana as established by law, uphold the integrity of the Republic of Ghana and uphold, protect and defend the constitution of Ghana".

Presenting the 'tools' of parliamentary proceedings -the Constitution and the Standing Orders - to the newest MP, the Speaker of Parliament urged Mr Anim to live to the billing of his constituents.

The Speaker said he would be observing the new member to follow his progress as a lawmaker.

In a congratulatory message, the Minority Leader and MP for Ajumako/Enyan/Essiam, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, urged him to emulate the late Bosoah by cutting across the aisle as the late MP did.

Dr Forson said the Minority were ready to work with him and be of assistance to him to make his stay in Parliament a pleasant one.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, on his part entreated the new MP to unite the constituency and work in the interest of the people irrespective of their political persuasions.

He commended the people of Kumawu for exhibiting patriotism by ensuring the poll was peaceful; uncharacteristic of by-elections in the country.

Mr Amin's destiny to return to Parliament in 2025, the Majority Leader said, laid in his own hands despite the limited time he has to prove his suitability.

He was accompanied by the Paramount Chief of Kumawu, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua II, the Ashanti Regional chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako and many others.