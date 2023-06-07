Ghana: Outbreak of Anthrax - MofFA Bans Movement of Animals Within Binduri

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has banned the movement of animals within, into and out of the Binduri District in the Upper East Region, following confirmation of a case of the Anthrax disease in the area.

Anthrax is a zoonotic disease caused by a bacteria in livestock, and is transferable from animals to humans.

A statement signed and issued by the sector minister, Bryan Acheampong, in Accra, yesterday, prohibited the consumption of animals found dead from the affected areas.

"The public is further advised to observe vigilance, purchase meat from only certified abattoirs and promptly report animal deaths to the nearest veterinary unit or health facility in the affected area," it said.

The statement said a sample analysis at the laboratory of the Veterinary Services Directorate confirmed the current case, adding that the case was limited to the district with a high possibility of spreading to other areas.

It advised the public to contact the officers of the Veterinary Services Directorate and the National Food Safety Laboratory for professional guidance in all suspected cases on this matter.

The statement assured the general public, that, it is taking all the necessary steps to contain the disease.

It is recalled that more than 100 people who ate the carcass of anthrax-infected cow in the Binduri District were suspected of having contracted the disease.

A press release signed by the Upper East Regional Veterinary Officer, Dr Henry Nii Ayi Anang, on Friday, said four cattle and 20 sheep had died of anthrax in a suburb of Binduri District since May 21 and over 100 people ate the carcass of the anthrax-infected cow, according to information gathered from the community.

One person is reportedly dead from a suspected case of the anthrax, after consuming the infected animal while 11 people were showing symptoms of cutaneous lesions on hands and faces, diarrhoea and stomach pains.