Ghana: MTN FA Cup to Close 2022/23 Season

The final of the MTN FA Cup will close the 2022/23 season on Sunday, June 18, a statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said.

The final game will have Dreams FC and King Faisal as combatants as they aim to snatch a ticket to represent Ghana in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederations Cup competition.

According to the statement, the final will be preceded by the Women's FA Cup final.

The betPawa Premier League will close on Sunday, June 11.

As many as eight teams including Accra Hearts of Oak, would be locked up in a fierce relegation battle as the curtain draws on the league championship.

Akim Oda based, Kotoku Royals, are already out with their rock bottom placement with an escape for a second club, King Faisal looking a difficult hurdle to scale.

Mathematically, Hearts of Oak, Karela United, Accra Lions, Legon Cities, Tamale City and Great Olympics could all suffer the drop if they fail to win, and would all be engaged in battles for survival to guarantee a place among the elites of Ghana football next season.