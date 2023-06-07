Ghana: Maiden Ghana Automobile Summit in Accra June 27

7 June 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The maiden Ghana Automotive Summit is scheduled to come off in Accra on June 27 this year.

Organised by the Automobile Assemblers Association of Ghana (AAAG), in collaboration with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and Ministry of Trade and Industry, the event would be held on "Creating a New Economic Backbone for Ghana and The Sub-Region."

The AAAG membership includes Volkswagen Ghana, Japan Motors, Rana Motors, Kantanka Automobile, Silverstar Ghana, and Stallion Group Toyota-Tsusho Company, while Toyota Ghana and CFAO Motors Ghana are associate members.

The Summit will present the opportunity for leading experts and industry professionals in the sector to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the automobile industry.

It is expected to run concurrently along with an exhibition of over 20 vehicle models locally assembled in Ghana by the members of the AAAG.

The President of AAAG, Jeffrey Oppong Peprah, said the Summit would explore the future of the automobile industry and the technologies and innovations that would shape it.

This, he said would provide the Association the opportunity to discuss the issues and opportunities impacting on businesses and the automobile industry as a whole.

He noted that the Speakers at the Summit would include senior executives from vehicle manufacturers, policymakers and a host of content experts from automotive and aligned industries.

Mr Preprah stated that panel discussions at the event would address the key areas of focus for the automotive industry including sustainability, competitiveness, standards, the creation of a local used car market, component manufacturing, retail, auto financing, and insurance, amongst others.

The event, he said would attract senior-level representatives from across the breadth of the industry, including vehicle manufacturers, component manufacturers, engineers, government, the financial sectors, insurance, global organisations, and the media.

"This event, which is strictly by invitation, is also believed to provide us with valuable insights and opportunities to connect with other industry players. For more information, please contact the project team by email: info@aaag. com.gh," he added.

