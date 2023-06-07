Africa Armwrestling Championship LOC Gets Support From 3 Institutions

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) has received financial support from three corporate institutions for the organisation of the 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship (AAC) scheduled for Accra later this month.

The institutions include local mining firm, Adamus Resources Limited, Dzata Cement and the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC).

Adamus Resources Limited presented an undisclosed cheque to the championship's Local Organising Committee (LOC), towards last week.

Ms Angela List, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, said the gesture formed part of her company's corporate social responsibility to develop and promote sports, especially the ones that receive less funding.

The CEO of Dzata Cement, Mr Ibrahim Mahama, also made a presentation of an unspecified amount to aid the development and promotion of the sport on the continent.

Mr Mahama urged the LOC to organise a successful championship and charged Team Ghana to make meaning of the usual 'host and win' mantra.

The GNGC, often referred to as Ghana Gas, known for its sports development and promotions, also supported the organisation with a financial backing.

Dr K.D. Asante, the CEO of Ghana Gas, a former athlete and President of Ghana Hockey, applauded the federation for the challenge to host the rest of Africa.

He said hosting Africa was expensive but will help grow the sport, encourage participation, improve equipment and infrastructure, and thus called on Ghana to support Armwrestling.

The Chairman of the LOC, Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, on behalf of the committee and the GAF expressed gratitude to the institutions, promising to stage a historic championship.

He appealed to other corporate institutions to emulate the gesture.

The championship, set for June 21-25 at the GNAT Hall in Accra, would serve as a qualifier for the World Combat Games, World Armwrestling Championship and the 2024 Africa Games.

In all, over 300 athletes and officials are expected in the country for the championship.