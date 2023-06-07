Ghana: Rugby League Takes Off in Ashanti Region

The Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG), in partnership with the Akrofrom D/A Junior High School (JHS) has rolled out a rugby league in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.

The event, which served as the official introduction of the sport to the local community, was part of the Salford Red Devils Rugby League Club partnership programme that seeks to give children in Ghanaian schools the opportunity to play rugby league and increase their physical activity.

The special guest of honour, Nana Kofi Krah II, the Chief of the area, expressed delight at the choice of Akrofrom D/A JHS for the introduction of the game.

He urged the teachers and students to embrace the opportunity to build a career path, as it was one of the fastest-growing sports around the world.

recommended the establishment of an annual Rugby League to further promote the sport in the district.

The Ashanti Regional Manager of Rugby League, Mr Julius Amevour, said the introduction of the sport in the district would generate considerable attention and foster increased participation in the sport.

The Physical and Health Education (PHE) coordinator for the Kwabre South District, Philip Asibey, acknowledged the initial challenges of starting Rugby League in the community due to the lack of equipment and welcomed the support from RLFG.

Mr Asibey disclosed plans to introduce Rugby League to other schools in the district and make it a curtain-raiser for upcoming inter-school games.

The occasion was marked with a tag rugby league match to showcase the talent and enthusiasm of four teams from the Akrofrom D/A boys, Akrofrom D/A girls, Akrofrom D/A old boys and a mixed team of teachers.

They were presented with certificates of participation, recognising their involvement and dedication to the sport.

The event attracted a delegation from the RLFG that included Selorm Sil Kuwornu Brands Head, Hilaria Wuaku, Communications, Oliver Puman, member and Christian Adu-Poku, Kwabre South District Director of Education as well as students, teachers, and community members from the district.