Nigeria: INEC Publishes Final List of Candidates for Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa Guber Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has approved the final list of candidates for the three off-cycle governorship elections scheduled to hold in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states on Saturday, November 11.

The commission also condemned the reported altercation between the convoys of Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, and the governorhsip candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, Yakubu Muritala, in Lokoja.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

Among those on the list are the incumbent governor of Imo State and candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Hope Uzodinma; incumbent governor of Bayelsa State and candidate of Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Douye Diri; and candidate of APC in the state, Timipre Sylva.

Also listed are APC candidate in Kogi State, Ododo Ahmed Usman; candidate of African Democratic Congress ADC, Leke Abejide, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Dino Melaye.

According to Okoye, the list was approved at INEC's regular meeting held yesterday in Abuja.

He said: "The decision is in line with the provision of Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 which requires the publication of the list not later than 150 days to election day i.e. Friday, June 9, 2023, following the period for voluntary withdrawal and substitution of candidates by political parties under Section 31 of the Electoral Act 2022.

"The final list has been uploaded to the commission's website and social media platforms. Same will be published in our state and local government offices in the affected states on Thursday, June 8, 2023, ahead of the statutory deadline of June 9, 2023.

"The list shows that all 18 political parties are fielding candidates in Kogi State; 17 in Imo State; and 16 in Bayelsa State.

"The list also shows that two political parties are fielding female candidates in Bayelsa State, one in Kogi and none in Imo.

"The commission wishes to remind political parties and candidates that in line with the timetable and schedule of activities for the three elections, campaign in public officially commences on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in line with Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and ends on November 9, 2023, i.e. 24 hours prior to election day.

"Regrettably, the ugly incident last week involving the convoys of two political actors in Kogi State, resulting in the destruction of vehicles and other properties ahead of the commencement of campaign, is worrisome.

"We urge parties and candidates to conduct their political activities with civility and decorum as peaceful electioneering heralds a peaceful election. Political parties and candidates have a responsibility to de-escalate tension ahead of the elections."