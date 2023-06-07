Nigeria: Kogi 2023 - Why I've Only One Point Agenda - APGA Governorship Candidate

"I have just one point agenda, IGR, because if you don't have IGR, I will just be wasting my time and go back. The salary burden of the state is over one billion, but the FAAC allocation to the state is about N4.2 billion."

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November governorship election in Kogi State, Idoko Ilona, says his campaign has a single agenda, which is to increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

Mr Ilona unveiled the agenda on Tuesday during a press conference held in Abuja.

He stated that the current administration of Yahaya Bello has failed to take advantage of the strategic location of the Kogi State to improve the financial strength of the state.

He said the current IGR of Kogi State, which according to him, is about N1.7 billion monthly, is grossly insufficient. He promised to increase the IGR to about N26 billion within six months in office if elected.

"I have just one point agenda, IGR, because if you don't have IGR, I will just be wasting my time and go back. The salary burden of the state is over one billion, but the FAAC allocation to the state is about N4.2 billion. That is why governors touch local government funds for one or two other things.

"We can generate between N20 to N25 billion within six months to one year in Kogi. This is not a fluke," he said.

To achieve the target, Mr Ilona said every resident of Kogi State, irrespective of their income, would pay personal income tax. He said access to social services would require tax clearance.

"If you sell corn, vegetable or sell food, whatever you do, you must get your tax identity number. You must pay tax even if it's N1,000.

"This guarantees your child free education. For your child to be admitted into school, parents must show their personal identification tax number.

Mr Ilona said the current administration must be commended on the work done in improving the security situation in the state.

He promised to improve it by strengthening the state's economy, which has the potential to address poverty and insecurity.

Consensus candidate

Mr Ilona, who is from Kogi East Senatorial district, said the elders in the community are working to produce a consensus candidate to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He explained that the zone stands a strong chance of producing the next governor if they can reach a consensus arrangement.

According to the list released by INEC, 18 political parties are fielding candidates in Kogi State. The front runners are Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the PDP; Usman Ododo, the APC candidate and Murtala Yakubu of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), also in Kogi.

Mr Ilona contested the PDP primaries but lost to Mr Melaye. He subsequently decamped to APGA, where he picked the party's ticket.