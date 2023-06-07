Nigeria: NSA Not Exclusive Right of Ex-Military Officers, Ribadu Option's Acceptable - Shagari

A former President of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, and member of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bello Bala Shagari, has said it is wrong to claim that only ex-military officers should be made National Security Adviser, saying former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Nuhu Ribadu, is well-suited for the position.

The grandson of former President Shehu Shagari explained that senior police officers had distinguished themselves in the position in the past, adding that the former anti-corruption boss would do well if appointed.

He said this in a statement made available to Vanguard.

His words: "Nuhu Ribadu is the best man for the NSA job currently and there are solid justifications for that. To claim that NSA position is best for ex military officers is misleading. What many people don't know is that before there was NSA there was NSO which comprised of DSS, DIA & NIA. It was divided in 1985.

"NSO which means National Security Organizations is more powerful than having a single NSA. The NSO was very effective when Umaru Shinkafi was it's DG, he was a police officer and also Lawal Rafindadi who was a diplomat. Nuhu Ribadu's role today will be even more significant.

"Nuhu Ribadu, a renowned anti-corruption crusader, possesses the necessary background as an astute police officer and trained lawyer to effectively clean up the security sector. Corruption has undoubtedly done a very serious harm to fighting insecurity in Nigeria.

"Given his background as a police officer, lawyer, and politician, Ribadu possesses the necessary skills to employ innovative tactics and adapt flexible approaches to address the country's security challenges. considering the strategies used in the past eight yielded minimal results.

"Buhari's efforts in laying the foundation through infrastructural development, reforms and equipping are commendable. However, to effectively address the challenges we face, we require proactive individuals in positions of power who can implement proactive measures."