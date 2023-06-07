Kenya: Nine More Bodies Exhumed From Shakahola Forest, Total Now 251

Mombasa — Nine more bodies have been exhumed from Shakahola forest within the Chakama ranch bringing the total of those recovered so far to 252.

This came even as the third phase of the exercise continues today after the search was extended to the 37,000 more acres of the ranch.

In the meantime, Pastor Paul Mackenzie, his wife and other suspects are due back in court where a ruling on whether they can be detained for 60- days will be made.

The government is also set to open security roads in every 100 acres of the Chakama Ranch as part of a comprehensive effort to aid in the systematic and scientific search and rescue operations of the victims of the Shakahola starvation cult as well as identification of graves.