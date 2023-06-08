Nigeria: Lai Mohammed Gets New Appointment After 8 Years With Buhari

7 June 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has been offered a new appointment as a Managing Partner of Ballard Partners, a global lobbying organisation.

The new position is coming in less than two weeks since the dissolution of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet.

In a statement on Ballard Partner's official Twitter page, the ex-minister's new position was officially acknowledged.

The post disclosed, "Ballard Partners, a leading government relations business in the US, will open its first office in Africa in Abuja, Nigeria, the country's capital.

"The firm's satellite office in Lagos, the country's financial hub, will be managed by Lai Mohammed, the recently-retired minister of communications and culture of Nigeria."

Mohammed was appointed to the position, according to the firm's president, because he "is one of the most respected officials in the country".

