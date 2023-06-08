Nigeria: Abducted Chinese National Rescued in Abia - Official

7 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The police did not give details of the rescue.

Police in Abia State, South-east Nigeria, said a Chinese national abducted in the state had been rescued by a team of security agents.

The spokesperson of the police in Abia State, ASP Maureen Chinaka, said the Chinese national, Li Peiyin, abducted on 31 May, "was rescued by a joint security team in good condition on Monday".

Mr Peiyin, the site manager of a quarry in Lokpanta, Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state, was driving in heavy-duty equipment without a security escort when he was abducted.

Ms Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, apart from saying that the joint security team had sustained a manhunt for the abductors, did not give details of the rescue.

The police spokesperson told PREMIUM TIMES in a previous report that the manhunt began in Lokpanta in the state and other communities in the neighbouring Ebonyi State.

It is not clear, for now, if any ransom was paid.

Abduction for ransom is now one of the dominant crimes across various Nigerian cities.

Politicians, entrepreneurs, and just anyone with good financial worth, including schoolchildren, are easy targets.

